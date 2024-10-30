Faced with rising costs and challenges due to an outdated phone system and legacy services from their previous provider, City officials sought a comprehensive solution for their communication infrastructure. Leveraging a cooperative contract through OMNIA Partners, the city utilized Granite Telecommunications to modernize their systems, streamline operations, and achieve significant cost savings through a more efficient solution.

Outdated Phone System : The City phone system was nearing the end of its operational life, creating a need for a timely upgrade.

Rising Costs: The costs associated with legacy services, particularly PRI lines, were becoming increasingly prohibitive.

Granite’s Proposed Phase Solutions:

Phase 1 – Initial Transition and Cost Reduction Objective : Address the immediate challenge of high PRI costs and outdated equipment. Action : Granite successfully ported all of the City’s DID numbers to Granite’s Metaswitch platform. This step was crucial in consolidating their phone numbers and simplifying the transition process. Cost Management : Replaced the City’s costly PRI lines with SIP Trunking and Adtran routers, which significantly reduced their operational expenses. This transition helped the City avoid further escalating costs associated with their legacy PRI services.

Phase II – Migration to Modern Communication Systems Objective : Transition the City’s communication system to a more modern and scalable platform. Action : Granite collaborated with SHI, a trusted partner, to migrate the City to Microsoft Teams Direct Route Trunking. SHI managed the project’s tenant configuration and overall project management, while Granite took responsibility for the PSTN integration by porting the City’s DIDs to Microsoft Teams. Cost Management : This collaboration enabled the City to leverage the advanced features and capabilities of Microsoft Teams for their communication needs, ensuring a more flexible and future-proof system.

Results : Reducing Costs : The transition from costly PRI lines to SIP trunking with Adtran routers eliminated the need for costly premised-based POV equipment ensuring the city’s communication systems are aligned with current technology and best practices resulting in significant cost savings. Modernizing Communication : Migration to Microsoft Teams DTR. Streamlining Operations : The comprehensive migration strategy has simplified the City’s communication infrastructure, making it more efficient and easier to manage.

This transition not only resulted in substantial cost savings but also modernized the City’s communication capabilities, aligning them with current technology standards and best practices. Available through OMNIA Partners, public agencies can purchase voice & network solutions on a competitively solicited and publicly awarded contract for all their telecommunications needs.

