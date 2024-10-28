Changes are coming to city and county airspace that could turn a science-fiction dream into a reality.

For the first time since the helicopter was introduced in the 1940s, a new civilian aircraft category has been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, and it has the potential to make air taxis à la “The Jetsons” more commonplace in the U.S.

The new category includes “powered lift” aircraft, which have the characteristics of both helicopters and airplanes and can function as air taxis, cargo delivery and ambulance services in urban and rural areas. The FAA’s final rule regarding qualifications and training for piloting such aircrafts was approved Oct. 22 in what the FAA deemed “the final piece in the puzzle for safely introducing these aircraft in the near term.”

The final FAA piloting training regulations came together quickly—just 16 months after they were first proposed, a timeline “almost unheard of” in federal rulemaking, according to FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. Now the timeline for taking air taxis to the skies is up to how soon manufacturers can meet the FAA safety standards, according to Whitaker.

“Just like the first automobiles and cell phones, it could take time for these aircraft to become commonplace,” Whitaker said in a statement. “But as more and more are produced, I think we’ll see them everywhere.”

There are several developers of air taxis, also known as eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft), that are working on government approval for commercial passenger services, including companies like Archer Aviation and Joby Aviation. Joby issued a press release stating that the new FAA rule has laid the groundwork for the company to receive certification.

“The regulation published today will ensure the U.S. continues to play a global leadership role in the development and adoption of clean flight,” Joby Founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt stated Oct. 22. “Delivering ahead of schedule is a testament to the dedication, coordination and hard work of the rulemaking team.”

The day after the FAA’s announcement, the National League of Cities announced the formation of an advisory group of local government leaders to provide strategic advice to the federal government and the aviation industry about the integration of air taxis and drones. Currently, there are more than 791,500 drones registered to operate in U.S. airspace.

The NLC’s Aviation Advisory Forum on Air Mobility and Drone Integration will be co-chaired by Mayor Buddy Dyer of Orlando, Fla., and Mayor Lily Wu of Wichita, Kan. The first forum will take place during the NLC City Summit conference Nov. 13 in Tampa, Fla.

“Innovations in transportation have always come with profound implications for cities,” Dyer said in a statement, “and advanced air mobility will be no exception.”

Whether or not a Jetsons-like future is imminent for American cities and counties is uncertain—but looking ahead, Whitaker at the FAA is optimistic.

“Blending greater numbers of these aircraft into our system will pose additional, unique challenges,” Whitaker added. “But I’m confident that we have the creativity and flexibility to meet them while maintaining the world’s safest and most efficient airspace system.”

Related: