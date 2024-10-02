Public-sector fleet managers may want to consider delaying replacing their internal-combustion-engine (ICE) vehicles with electric vehicles/trucks (EVs) says Randall Taylor, CEO of The Fuel Ox, a global provider of fuel treatments and lubricants. For more than 10 years Taylor has led daily operations at the firm, which helps consumers and fleet managers reduce their footprint on the environment with bio-based, eco-friendly and almost completely toxin-free products.

“The EV market has already experienced massive setbacks and there is simply no infrastructure anywhere to support large fleets of EVs of any sort. Internal combustion engines are here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future,” Taylor tells Co-op Solutions. He offers this option to government fleet managers: “The best thing that they can do is to use stepping-stone technology like a combustion catalyst to help them get through until alternative fuels come online in the years ahead.”

Taylor offers the following technology solution: “For instance for diesel fuel there are combustion catalyst companies out there like Fuel Ox who will get you 5 to 10% better fuel efficiency and also decrease your emissions by up to 60% while extending the life of all the internal components of the engines through lubricity agents and detergents. This technology is here now and is easy to find.” One example of the firm’s sustainable products is Infinity Lube Super Spray which has been NSF-certified. The product can be used as a metal lubricant, cleaner, degreaser and surface protectant.

How can local government fleet administrators make their vehicle servicing operations more efficient? “It’s important these days with technology moving as fast as it is to keep your eyes open to products that can help to make things more efficient,” Taylor explains. He says tremendous progress has been made in the following vehicle maintenance areas over the last decade or so: longer-lasting parts, improved fuel efficiency, and reduction in vehicle emissions.

Taylor urges city and county fleet managers to stay on the lookout for product innovations. “Keep an open mind about new technologies that are out there that could possibly help you and your fleet in their operations.” He suggests reevaluating the performance of old-school products. “The fleet maintenance industry and mechanics in general all find products that they love and they stick with over the years; many times in an undeserved fashion as their efficacy has been passed by others many years ago.” The following link lists some of the company’s products that municipalities use.

He adds that fleet maintainers are cautious. “The hunt for green solutions has rendered a lot of phony baloney technologies that were designed to do nothing but make money for the promoter and sometimes this makes us not want to believe anything else in the space. However, there are a number of fantastic and real green solutions that have come to light in the last few years.”

Taylor offers some examples: “Combustion catalysts for fuel efficiency and reduced vehicle emissions is one example that comes to mind. There are greases and lubricants out there that are being developed that are plant-based, toxin-free and extremely effective. They can help extend the life of the equipment. They do not harm the environment or the people using them and, in some cases, actually save money. The bottom line is though, ears, eyes and mind must all be open to take advantage of these products. To run a truly efficient fleet maintenance operation absolutely requires an open mind going forward.”

Taylor’s goal is to help the planet move away from toxic forms of fuel that have become the status quo in the fuel world. His company is registered as Industrial Sustainability Group (ISG) and based in Asbury, N.J. The Fuel Ox manufactures a variety of products, including fuel additives and lubricants, to help improve fuel efficiency, operating life and performance of vehicles and industrial equipment while reducing maintenance costs, equipment downtime, greenhouse gas emissions and pollutants.

OMNIA Partners, who sponsors this page, offers a robust portfolio of cooperative contracts in the public procurement space. The firm lists a number of cooperative contracts under the keyword “lubricants.”

Michael Keating is senior editor for American City & County. Contact him at [email protected].