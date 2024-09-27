New systems installations need to go smoothly, says Steve Witt, director of public sector at Nintex, a global provider of process and workflow automation software with clients that include public sector entities, including the U.S. Department of Defense, city of Denver, the federal Veterans Administration and the U.S. Air Force. Go to the following link for information on Nintex’s work with governments.

“One of the most important factors for local governments to consider before purchasing any new technology is how quickly and effectively it can be integrated into an organization’s existing tech stack without disrupting day-to-day operations. A seamless transition can significantly improve how employees embrace the new technology and the overall experience for a jurisdiction’s citizens,” Witt tells Co-op Solutions.

He notes two key components that are essential when new systems are installed: “An agency’s ability to integrate modern technology largely depends on having a strong methodology and processes to support new technology. The technology vendor also needs to have a strong methodology that has been proven to get customers to success quickly.”

According to Witt, governments must also consider the total cost of ownership of the new system. “This is more than just the flat price of the new technology. It also includes the supplemental cost of implementation, training, ongoing support and system maintenance.”

Team members need to be all-in on the new systems, Witt explains. “The human aspect of deploying and adopting new technology is important. Securing support from top leadership is essential for getting everyone in the organization on board with the upcoming change. This leadership support is crucial to propel any cultural changes necessary for a successful adoption.”

Witt says government agencies need to examine and evaluate the entire buying process from purchase to implementation. He says buying teams should consider aspects such as foundational infrastructure that are required for implementation, training needs, and maintenance expectations. “I like to call this ‘digital fitness.’ Buying a treadmill is not enough to get fit—you need a mindset and a certain level of rigor in place to achieve your goals. The same applies to technology. It is not just about having the latest tools; it’s about effectively using them to achieve your desired results.”

The tech-buying team should never consist of just one decision-maker or stakeholder, Witt says. “The two most important figures on this team are the government administrator who will use the technology and the head of the agency’s IT department. They have the power to connect the dots between the organization’s goals and how technology can be implemented to support those objectives.”

What skills do members of the tech-buying team need? Witt explains that the technical knowledge and skills required may vary depending on the technology being acquired as well as the organization doing the buying. “To understand what skills are needed, the tech-buying team must be able to articulate exactly what they are trying to accomplish and the roadmap for how they are going to get there.”

Witt says he often points government buyers to the following quote as they begin any initiative:

“If you can’t describe what you are doing as a process, you don’t know what you’re doing.” – Dr. W. Edwards Deming, a leading proponent of statistical quality control in organizations.

Witt says that from his experience, the central issue that can make or break any technology rollout is culture within the enterprise. “Organizations that are adaptable and effective have developed a culture that supports quick responses to new challenges. These organizations focus on achieving outcomes and have embraced a digital mindset, which helps them manage training for buyers, recruitment, retention and technical skills more successfully.”

OMNIA Partners, who sponsors this page, offers a robust portfolio of cooperative contracts in the public procurement space. The firm lists a number of cooperative contracts under the keyword “technology.”

Michael Keating is senior editor for American City & County. Contact him at [email protected].