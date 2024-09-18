When they buy technology, cities and counties will often face multiple issues, says Dean Cunningham, segment development manager, Public Safety at Axis Communications, a company that produces network cameras, access control systems, network audio devices and other IP networking solutions for physical security and video surveillance applications. The firm offers solutions for cities, other governments and corrections.

“Local governments face issues that range from balancing public safety and individual privacy rights to managing vast amounts of data securely and efficiently. Transparency and accountability are crucial to maintaining public trust and require clear policies on surveillance use and data access.” Cunningham adds that proper training for system operators “must cover not only system operation but also legal and ethical considerations.”

Cunningham notes that for cities, the goal is not just to acquire technology, but to implement solutions that enhance public services, improve efficiency and demonstrate responsible use of taxpayer funds—in both the short and long term. “Cross-departmental collaboration and scalable solutions are important to maximizing ROI and adapting to changing citizen demands within budget constraints.”

No question, government procurement is different from acquisitions outside the public sector, Cunningham believes. “When local governments purchase technology, it’s crucial they understand the unique constraints and responsibilities they face. Unlike private sector entities, cities and counties are stewards of public funds, which means they face an elevated level of accountability when it comes to demonstrating the value and importance of their tech investments.”

In 2024, governments face challenges when they buy technology, Cunningham tells Co-op Solutions. “Keeping pace with rapid technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, while navigating associated legal and ethical challenges can be tricky to navigate. Additionally, it’s important to plan for the entire product lifecycle, factoring in system maintenance, upgrades and eventual replacement when considering budget constraints.”

Cunningham says governments need to conform to public sector rules as they shop for new systems. “Compliance with evolving local, state and federal regulations governing surveillance technology use remains a constant concern,” he says. “These multifaceted issues underscore the need for a diverse, well-informed procurement team that can navigate the technical, ethical, legal and community aspects of implementing effective public safety tools while ensuring responsible use of taxpayer resources.”

With the complex nature of government tech investments, Cunningham says it’s important to have a well-rounded buying team to help assess and justify the investment. “The team should be diverse, with representatives that include IT leadership, department heads (for domain expertise), finance professionals, legal counsel, cybersecurity experts and end-users from relevant departments.”

Cunningham adds that the technology buying team members should have knowledge and experience that spans the following disciplines: cybersecurity, cloud computing, enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, AI, Internet of Things (IoT), and e-procurement. Here are a few more skills Cunningham feels belong on the IT purchasing team: project management, financial analysis and communication skills. He believes all these competencies “can aid in navigating the complex landscape of government tech adoption.”

He spotlights some best practices and procedures for tech procurement in local government:

• Conduct a thorough needs assessment across departments.

• Prioritize stakeholder engagement, including community input.

• Conduct rigorous vendor vetting, with an emphasis on reliability and long-term support.

• Focus on the interoperability and scalability of solutions.

• Consider the total cost of ownership, not just upfront costs.

What about cooperative contracts?

Cunningham says cooperative agreements can help cities and counties acquire needed technology. “Cooperative contracts simplify and expedite the procurement process by including pre-negotiated terms and conditions that comply with government regulations, thereby reducing administrative overhead and the risk of non-compliance.” He adds that through cooperative agreements, governments can leverage the collective purchasing power of multiple agencies. Through that leverage, Cunningham believes that governments can often secure better pricing and terms than they would individually.

He offers this purchasing example: “Using cooperative contracts for government IoT technology procurement offers significant benefits in cost savings, efficiency, and risk management.” He points out that these kinds of contracts ensure quality and reliability by involving vendors who have been vetted through a competitive selection process. “Additionally, by standardizing IoT technology across multiple agencies, cooperative contracts can enhance interoperability and simplify management. However, it is crucial for agencies to carefully evaluate the available contracts to ensure they meet specific needs and to be mindful of potential limitations, such as limited vendor options.”

OMNIA Partners offers a robust portfolio of cooperative contracts in the public procurement space. The firm lists a number of cooperative contracts under the keyword "technology."

Michael Keating is senior editor for American City & County.