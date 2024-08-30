Seize the Perfect Storm with High-Performance Procurement: Read the Profiles of Innovative Local Leadership

All roads to a high-performance government start with procurement. Your team ensures the purchasing of everything from infrastructure projects to healthcare services, defense equipment, and supplies for public schools.

By procuring goods and services more efficiently, your organization can better fulfill its responsibilities to other departments, ultimately improving the quality of public services. Whether you still rely on manual processes or you’ve upgraded to eProcurement, every government can make small and meaningful changes to increase the maturity of procurement and better align work to strategic priorities.

Download this eBook and learn how the five tenets of High-Performance Government can turbocharge your eprocurement from start to finish:

Effective, Innovative Teams

Efficient Processes

Measurable, Actionable Results

Clarity and Accountability

Community Engagement

