At the heart of our democracy, election poll workers serve as the guardians of the voting process. Their role is pivotal in maintaining the integrity and smooth operation of elections. It’s essential to recognize the importance of thorough background screening for these individuals.

As we approach November, officials at the local, state, and federal levels need to address several challenges, including:

Raising public confidence in the electoral process.

Ensuring secure and transparent elections.

Protecting the safety of voters, poll workers, and election infrastructure.

Educating voters by providing access to reliable information and countering misinformation.

To help meet these challenges, conducting thorough criminal background checks and social media screening of poll workers should be the first step when onboarding new or returning poll workers. With over 176,000 precincts across the United States, District of Columbia, and Territories overseas, staffed by nearly 800,000 poll workers, thoroughly screening every single individual is critical.

Building Trust Through Background Screening

Thorough background checks and social media screening are vital components of the vetting process, helping to identify any red flags in a candidate’s history, such as criminal records or a history of unethical behavior.

This is particularly important for poll workers, who are responsible for administering elections and ensuring that they are conducted fairly and accurately. Recently, a temporary election worker who was assigned to the ballot tabulation center was arrested for stealing keys and a security fob that can be used to gain access to the county’s ballot tabulation machines. The county conducted a background check on him before hiring him, but no convictions were found despite having been previously charged with theft in July 2023.

Adequate background checks designed for government workers can help build public trust in the electoral system and prevent any legal or ethical issues that may arise from individuals with malicious intent or those who may be susceptible to coercion from influencing the election process.

The benefits of screening poll workers include:

Security and Integrity of Elections: Polls handle sensitive information like voter lists and ballots. Background checks can help prevent individuals with a history of fraud or theft from tampering with the process.

Voter Confidence: Voters are more likely to trust the electoral process if they know poll workers have been screened. This can increase voter turnout and participation.

Public Safety: Background checks can help identify individuals who may pose a threat to the safety of voters or fellow poll workers. This is especially important in situations where polling locations are in schools or other sensitive areas.

Voter Intimidation: Voters should feel safe and welcome at polling locations. Background checks can help reduce the risk of intimidation tactics by ensuring poll workers have no history of violence or disorderly conduct.

Deterrence: The very existence of background checks can deter individuals with malicious intent from applying to be poll workers.

Selecting the Right Screening Company: What to Look For

Selecting a background screening company is a crucial decision as there are many factors to consider, including:

The level of expertise. A proven track record with following local, state, and federal CRA (Consumer Reporting Agency) laws and regulations. An organization that has appropriate information security protocols in place to protect the sensitive information they collect and process.



Other questions to ask when considering your screening partner include:

Are they accredited by the Professional Background Screeners Association?



Do they have experience working with government agencies?



Do they help with collection of required local, state, and federal candidate forms?



Are they able to validate identity, date of birth, and Social Security Number?



Do they have any cooperative agreements that you can leverage?



Do they offer any integrations with my Applicant Tracking System/Human Capital Management solution?



How quickly can they return results?



What kind of checks should you consider? At a minimum, you’ll want to start with:

Identity Verification – protecting people and the voting process from potential identity fraud and inaccuracies starts with verifying identity.



Social Security Trace and Address History



County and Federal criminal searches for all residences in the past seven years



DOJ Sex Offender Search



A thorough Database Search for terrorists and excluded parties



In addition, consider including a Social Media Search and Professional References.

