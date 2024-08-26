In today’s world, ensuring clean and healthy indoor air quality has become more crucial than ever, especially with the increasing prevalence of wildfires. Wildfire smoke poses a significant health risk, contaminating the air with harmful particles that can infiltrate indoor environments. At the same time, proper ventilation is essential for reducing indoor respiratory pathogens like COVID-19. However, this creates a unique dilemma: how can we balance the need for ventilation with the dangers of poor outdoor air quality?

Continue reading to find out what you need to consider to safeguard your indoor air quality (IAQ) and Fellowes’ advanced solutions available to participating agencies through OMNIA Partners.

The Danger in the Air

Wildfires wreak havoc not only through the devastation they cause on the ground but also through their harmful secondary effects on air quality. It is no secret that minimal exposure to wildfire smoke can be dangerous to even healthy individuals. The particulate matter (PM) from wildfire smoke is very small, typically around 0.4 microns (µm) in diameter, so the particles are more likely to deeply penetrate a person’s respiratory system. This, in turn, can cause both immediate and long-term health effects, especially for older adults, pregnant women, children, and people with preexisting respiratory and heart conditions. While the CDC advises staying indoors during periods of poor air quality, it’s crucial to recognize that remaining indoors without proper air filtration can pose greater health risks.

Finding the Right Solution

Given the increasing frequency of wildfires, the importance of air quality preparedness cannot be overstated. IAQ systems need to address today’s challenges and anticipate tomorrow’s needs, ensuring that indoor spaces remain healthy regardless of outdoor pollution, including wildfire smoke.

An effective IAQ system should complement HVAC systems to protect against health hazards such as wildfire smoke, viruses, and other pathogens. The system should be versatile, capable of monitoring and adapting to fluctuating air quality conditions in various settings, as wildfire smoke can affect all spaces.

Ensuring Resilient Indoor Air Quality:



The Fellowes Array Solution

The Fellowes Array system represents a proactive and innovative approach to this growing problem, ensuring that indoor environments can maintain high air quality standards despite external challenges.

The Fellowes Array networked air quality system is a state-of-the-art approach that complements HVAC systems to protect against the health hazards of wildfire smoke, viruses, and other pathogens in all spaces. As an innovative network of localized air purification units that work alongside existing HVAC systems, Array helps solve the ventilation dilemma by supplementing HVAC systems with localized air purification units and increasing air exchanges without adding contaminated outdoor air. These units employ advanced sensors to continuously monitor the air quality in every space. They respond by filtering and purifying the air, ensuring that indoor environments remain safe and healthy, even when outdoor air quality is compromised.

For real-time IAQ management, the Array system features a cloud-based dashboard, Viewpoint. This provides facilities managers with current data on the top 9 air quality factors, notifications, trends, and precise air quality status. Additionally, the Community Dashboard is a valuable tool that informs all building occupants about the quality of the air and promotes an organization’s commitment to ensuring a safe and healthy indoor environment.

By implementing the Fellowes Array system, you can future-proof your indoor spaces against the increasing threat of wildfire smoke and other air quality challenges, ensuring a healthier and safer environment for all occupants. Fellowes’ entire suite of air quality products has been proven effective in reducing the dangers of wildfire smoke. No matter the level of coverage or technology needed, you can protect your team’s wellness from wildfire.

OMNIA Partners & Fellowes

As a leader in ergonomic workspace accessories, Fellowes equips state and local government, higher education, and non-profit organizations with solutions to fulfill Worklife needs. Available on a cooperative contract through OMNIA Partners, Fellowes offers an array of products so that public sector agencies can foster high-performance work environments while prioritizing sustainability and environmental stewardship. Discover how you can unleash your organization’s worklife potential today!

Brought to you by: