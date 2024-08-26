Alternative forms of student transportation provide options for districts that need to supplement their current bus transportation to best serve their students’ needs. There are multiple ways to procure alternative transportation. A district’s urgency in starting services, as well as other procurement requirements, can help determine the best route to take. Keep reading to see what EverDriven, the industry-leading provider of student transportation, suggests about which decision makers should be involved in the purchasing process and how OMNIA Partners, a cooperative purchasing organization, can help simplify procurement for any school district.

Finding the Best Route for Your District

Before pursuing any option, there are some questions you should consider:

What are my district’s rules for “piggybacking” contracts and cooperative purchasing agreements?

How many students are we expecting to transport under this contract?

What is the necessary timeline for securing a contract?

Can a subcontracted service model be accepted?

What are the minimum insurance requirements?

Do we have any technology or communication requirements?

Do we know any neighboring districts that are satisfied with their transportation provider?

Involving the Right Decision Makers in the Procurement Process

For school district stakeholders, superintendents, transportation leaders and educators, EverDriven’s goal is to provide insights that will empower you to better navigate student transportation decisions and address the unique needs of every student. But who should be involved in these conversations and key decision-making meetings? Here is a breakdown of how each participant plays a critical role.

School Administration: School administrators, including principals and assistant principals, should be involved in transportation decisions to ensure that the school’s operational needs, budget considerations, and overall goals are considered.

Transportation Provider: The individual or organization responsible for providing transportation services, such as a school district transportation department or a contracted transportation company, should be closely involved in the decision-making process. They need to understand the unique requirements of each student and ensure that transportation is safe and accessible and aligns with their capabilities.

Transportation Staff & Directors: Personnel from the school district’s transportation department are responsible for organizing and managing transportation services. Their expertise is crucial in assessing logistical feasibility and finding appropriate transportation options.

Teachers: If special education students need alternative transportation to and from school, special education teachers can provide valuable input on their specific needs in transportation. They can offer insights into any behavioral or communication considerations that should be considered during transportation.

District Safety Experts: Safety experts or consultants can provide insights into best practices for ensuring the safety of students during transportation.

McKinney-Vento Liaison: Students experiencing housing insecurity or foster care have legally mandated protections that are designed to address problems in enrolling, attending and succeeding in school, including transportation issues. The designated McKinney-Vento liaison within the school district or educational institution plays a central role in advocating and coordinating educational services for these students. They should be actively involved in transportation discussions and decision-making processes.

By bringing better insights and the right stakeholders to our transportation planning process, we can significantly improve the decisions that shape how students travel to school.

Utilizing a Cooperative Purchasing Organization

One of the simplest ways to start procuring cost-effective solutions and services faster is through a cooperative purchasing agreement. These organizations exist at both the state and national levels and participation is free with no obligations. OMNIA Partners, for example, offers public agencies, such as K-12 school districts, access to cooperative purchasing contracts to deliver volume discounts and streamline the procurement process for thousands of products and services.

These contracts have been competitively solicited and publicly awarded so you can be assured that they utilize the best public procurement practices and procedures. By leveraging the partnership between OMNIA Partners and EverDriven, educational institutions can optimize their procurement strategies and save a significant amount of money and resources associated with the traditional RFP process. This allows districts and key stakeholders to focus on prioritizing the needs of their students and operations.

