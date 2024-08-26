With constant innovations and technology developments, the community corrections industry now has access to more successful technology. Supervising agencies typically utilized ankle-worn, electronic monitoring devices to manage community-based individuals on probation or parole. Now agencies have access to low-profile, wrist-worn devices and smartphone apps to better connect with their supervising officers.

As the market grows with new technology so do technical innovations. The wearable marketing is growing extraordinarily fast across all industries. As a result, the performance gap between medical- and nonmedical-grade wearables is closing, driving growth in multiple wearable device categories.

Forecasts predict that smartwatch dominance will continue to grow going forward. Wrist-worn devices are typically more feature-rich, combining core tracking functionality with more robust connectivity and phone-related features. It’s no surprise that smartwatches make up more than 60% of the wearables market.

How Community Corrections Can Access These Technologies

For those sanctioned to community corrections, technology has evolved, and the newer products are not as noticeable, physically restrictive, or cumbersome. These advancements enable individuals to move and work in the community more discreetly as they fulfill their release conditions. Agencies are always looking for effective alternatives to detention, so providers are designing more modern supervision tools using emerging technologies that are already available in the commercial wearable markets.

The Latest in BI Continuum of Electronic Monitoring Technologies & Services

BI is building on its 40+ years of experience helping agencies stay ahead of the curve by incorporating the two key technologies mentioned above:

#1 – The continued miniaturization of electronic components

The latest device, BI VeriWatch, includes location sensors and cellular modems small enough to fit in a wrist-worn device. The sensor detects if the device is on or off a person. Features GPS and Wi-Fi to increase location accuracy and preserve battery life.

#2 – The advancement of biometric technology

Leveraging this technology eliminates the need for a strap tamper on this wrist-worn device. The device’s camera works in tandem with biometric facial comparison software to provide strong secondary biometric authentication of the person wearing the device. BI VeriWatch is the first community supervision location tracker to biometrically authenticate the identity of the wearer by comparing a new photo against photos established at enrollment.

