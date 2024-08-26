September is National Food Safety Month, a time to be reminded of the critical importance of maintaining high standards in the foodservice industry. Foodborne illnesses continue to be a pressing concern in high-trafficked areas, such as cafeterias, dining halls, food courts and any kind of kitchen where food is prepared, cooked and served. These illnesses are often preventable through rigorous hygiene and safety measures in food preparation and handling. Network Distribution can help organizations make sure their hygiene regimes are top-notch and meet all standards and expectations with their expansive portfolio of cleaning and sanitation supplies, as well as their foodservice disposable solutions, available through OMNIA Partners.

The Importance of Proper Cleaning Practices

One of the cornerstones of food safety is maintaining impeccable cleanliness in food establishments. Effective cleaning practices help prevent cross-contamination, reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses, and safeguard both customers, students and employees. To achieve this, consider implementing the following best practices:

Regular and Thorough Cleaning: Establish a comprehensive cleaning schedule that covers all areas of your establishment. Regular deep cleaning helps eliminate bacteria, viruses and pathogens that can cause foodborne illnesses. Proper Sanitization: Use appropriate cleaning agents and sanitizers to ensure surfaces are free from harmful microorganisms. Follow industry standards and guidelines for effective sanitization procedures. Employee Training: Invest in training programs for your staff to ensure they understand the importance of cleanliness, sanitation and food safety protocols. Encourage a culture of responsibility and accountability. Utilize Foodservice Disposables: Foodservice disposables, such as single-use gloves, utensils and food containers, play a critical role in preventing cross-contamination. They offer a convenient and hygienic way to handle and serve food, which saves time on washing and sanitizing dishes and flatware, allowing staff to focus on other critical tasks in a busy kitchen. Surface Disinfecting Wipes: While environmentally friendly in their reusability, reusable cloths may inadvertently contribute to cross-contamination by redistributing germs, food residues and allergens from one surface to another. Disposable surface wipes not only enhance operational efficiencies but also align with sustainability goals, with many options bearing the EPA DfE-Certified (Designed for the Environment) label, indicating a commitment to environmental responsibility.

Cooperative Purchasing Utilization in Your Foodservice Operations

Food Safety Month serves as a reminder that food safety is not just a regulatory requirement; it’s a moral obligation to protect public health and the reputation of the foodservice industry. By prioritizing proper cleaning practices, establishments can significantly reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses, protect their bottom line and build trust with their consumers. Let Network and OMNIA Partners help you maintain the highest standards of hygiene and safety in your foodservice operations.

By adopting a cooperative purchasing strategy to help maintain the safety and hygiene standards of your foodservice operations, you can ensure you’re getting the best national price from industry-leading brands. Network offers a variety of foodservice disposables and sanitation supplies on a cooperative contract through OMNIA Partners. This national contract has been competitively solicited and publicly awarded by a lead public agency so you can procure the solutions and products you need for your operations confidently knowing that the best procurement processes and practices have been applied.

Check out Network‘s endless categories of solutions from trusted brands offered on a cooperative contract through OMNIA Partners. Network Distribution is now available on OMNIA Partners OPUS, an e-commerce platform that makes purchasing across multiple suppliers with a single login and shopping cart easier and faster. Purchase cleaning, sanitation, breakroom and foodservice disposable products from Network on OPUS here!

