For state and local government leaders, technology modernization projects are often viewed as monumental undertakings characterized by complexity and uncertainty.

Today, these projects involve more emerging technology than ever, and its importance continues to grow as the public expects a high level of service delivery from government agencies. According to the National Association of State Chief Information Officers’ (NASCIO) 2024 Tech Forecast, nearly half (49%) of state CIOs said they will need to increase the number of IT employees to keep pace.

Based on those expectations, the future for government agencies at the state, county and city level is a wave of new system modernization projects, particularly those that involve digital services, customer experience and artificial intelligence (AI). NASCIO also found that more than half of respondents believe AI will drive modernization projects, with “digital citizen services” identified as the biggest beneficiary.

However, a system modernization project requires more than technology. It necessitates a comprehensive yet thoughtful approach, based on a human-centered design, which transcends technological upgrades and outlines a clear path to achieving success.

Communication plays a critical role in modernization projects. With decades of experience helping government agencies modernize their systems—from streamlining back-office operations to building automation—the theme that connects all successful projects is an emphasis on open and honest communication.

For government leaders embarking on a modernization journey, here are three keys to navigating the process with clarity and confidence.

1) Listen and collaborate

Effective communication and collaboration are paramount to the success of any modernization project. Stakeholders at every level of the organization, from end-users to senior leaders, should be engaged to ensure a uniform understanding of their pain points and priorities. This should include discussions about what the state wants to achieve, its priorities and the motivating factors behind the project.

By fostering a culture of open dialogue and collaboration, leaders can harness the collective wisdom of their team—ensuring that modernization efforts address real-world challenges while driving meaningful change. Engaging stakeholders early and often helps build trust, mitigates resistance to change, and fosters a sense of ownership and commitment to the project’s success.

2) Bridge the program-tech divide

At its core, modernization is about improving the lives of individuals and communities. There must be communication between the technology and program teams to understand what the benefits are from each perspective. Throughout the process, everyone involved should keep the needs of the agency and the people it serves front and center. By humanizing the modernization process, leaders can ensure the technology serves as a tool for empowering and improving programs.

3) Shift to a program-centric mindset

Modernization projects should be driven by the needs and priorities of the program, not solely by technology. It is imperative to cultivate a program-centric mindset, ensuring that every decision aligns with the overarching goals of optimizing service delivery and customer satisfaction. One of the more significant hurdles to overcome is getting people to understand that the program doesn’t live to support IT, but that IT lives to support the program.

How it can work: Collaborating in Wisconsin

Modernization is a continuous journey of planning and improvement, as exemplified by an ongoing modernization project in the state of Wisconsin.

In late 2020, work began with industry partners on the planning, business process reengineering and strategy design to modernize Wisconsin’s child support system. From a technology perspective, this work includes replacing the legacy mainframe system with a cloud-based, state-of-the-art system.

Once the new automated system is in place, employees and case managers will no longer need to rely on manual workarounds. Instead, they’ll benefit from new tools such as a self-service portal, enhanced communication abilities, and automated workflows to improve service delivery and customer service.

Throughout the project, the focus has been on reimagining the entire child support program to better serve Wisconsin families and identifying ways to fulfill that vision.

The path forward

Navigating government technology projects requires more than just technical expertise—it demands a strategic vision, effective communication, and a deep understanding of program and project objectives.

By embracing these principles and drawing inspiration from industry, government leaders can embark on their modernization journeys with confidence, knowing that they have the tools and professional guidance to succeed.

Pat Aguilar is the managing director of Maximus’s Program Modernization Consulting group. He has more than 35 years of experience consulting for health and human services programs. As a certified project management professional (PMP), Aguilar has led large system development, technical infrastructure, and system modernization projects in over a dozen states. He is well-versed in system planning and development efforts for child support enforcement, child welfare, SNAP and TANF programs and Medicaid projects.