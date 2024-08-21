Unearth Hidden Safety Issues, Enhance Public Trust, and Save with Expert Insights

In the realm of fleet safety, knowledge truly empowers. Geotab’s ebook is your ultimate guide to building an unparalleled fleet safety program using telematics. Dive into solutions that go beyond the surface to reveal hidden safety issues, transforming your agency’s operations. Discover the keys to unlocking your fleet’s full potential and propelling safety standards forward.

We’ll learn about:

Where to start when developing a fleet safety program.

How to transform telematics data into actionable insights.

Ways AI is transforming how we approach fleet safety.

Know-how to reduce collision risk by 40%.

How the City of Raleigh x2 safety scores in 3mo.

Explore the ebook “Mastering the Art of a Safer Fleet” to upgrade your safety program today.

To download the ebook, click here.