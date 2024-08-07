More than 3,000 counties in the U.S. were analyzed to determine the “healthiest communities” in the country in 2024, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The organization’s “Healthiest Communities Rankings” were determined based on 10 categories considered indicators of community health, including population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality and infrastructure. The categories were then scored on a scale of zero to 100.

“To determine the weights assigned to each category, more than a dozen experts in population health and well-being participated in an online survey in which they assessed each category’s relative importance to community health,” U.S. News said in a statement. Additional information about the organization’s scoring process can be found at this link.

