California Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order for state agencies to begin “urgently” developing policy to remove homeless encampments from state property. The order was also designed to provide a blueprint for local governments to adopt similar policies addressing encampments in their own jurisdictions, according to Newsom.

The July 25 executive order follows a Supreme Court decision that overturned a lower court ruling that prohibited city governments from banning homeless encampments if there were no available shelter alternatives. Newsom issued a statement of support for the high court’s ruling that allowed for the banning, calling it a measure to “protect the safety and well-being of our communities.”

California, the largest state in the union, also accounts for 28% of the country’s total homeless population at 181,399 people, according to a 2023 report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Newsom stated that his executive order “directs state agencies to move urgently to address dangerous encampments while supporting and assisting the individuals living in them—and provides guidance for cities and counties to do the same.”

The order is based on the California Department of Transportation’s (Caltrans) existing policy regarding homeless encampments and requires providing 48 hours of notice for people in encampments to disburse from state property. Since July 2021, the California Department of Transportation has removed 11,188 encampments and cleared more than 248,000 cubic yards of debris from encampments along the state rights of way, according to the state.

As part of the push to disband encampments in cities and counties within the state, as well, Newsom also encouraged localities to apply for the state’s $3.3 billion in competitive grand funding to address mental health care and substance abuse disorders. The grant funding for cities and counties was announced July 17, with an application deadline of Dec. 13, 2024.

The decision of how and whether to ban homeless encampments has long been controversial. A day after Newsom’s executive order, the National Alliance to End Homelessness, a Washington, D.C.-based charity organization, sharply criticized the approach, calling it a “deeply flawed model.”

“The blanket order to clear encampments without addressing the immediate and long-term needs of their residents will displace thousands and increase their risk of harm,” the organization’s CEO Ann Oliva said in a statement. “It will also hinder the progress of California’s deeply under-resourced providers who are working day and night to rehouse the state’s unsheltered population.”

Kathryn Barger, a board of supervisors member in Los Angeles County, where the unhoused population exceeds 75,300, issued a statement lauding Newsom’s “emphasis on urgency” regarding the encampments.

“He rightfully points out that local government remains at the helm of homeless encampment removals,” Barger stated. “Cities have an obligation to develop housing and shelter solutions in tandem with support services provided by county government. This formula, which is largely based on partnerships, is how we can deliver permanent results.”

Since taking office in 2019, Newsom said he has invested more than $24 billion toward addressing the homelessness crisis in the state, including allocating $4.85 billion for homeless, housing assistance and prevention grants for local governments.

“The state has been hard at work to address this crisis on our streets,” Newsom added. “There are simply no more excuses. It’s time for everyone to do their part.”

Newsom’s full executive order can be found at this link.