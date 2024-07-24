Maintaining security while modernizing technology within state and local government agencies can be a balancing act. How do you maintain security without keeping technology up-to-date? On the other side, how do you utilize modern technology and update your systems without experiencing gaps in security?

Legacy Systems vs. Modern IT Infrastructure

Pitfalls of legacy systems

Prone to security risks

Limited scalability

Increased maintenance costs

Less integration capabilities

Benefits of modern IT infrastructure

Enhanced cybersecurity

Scalable and adaptable

Reduced overhead costs

Seamless integrations

Trends to watch for in government IT modernization

Intelligent edge

Infrastructure

Data center

Storage as a Service

ROI from Modernization

15–35% savings on infrastructure year-over-year

30–50% lower application maintenance & running costs

74% lower costs on hardware, software and staff

10% improvement in application operational efficiency

14% boost in annual revenue

Modernize safely with the right partner

As one of the leading national providers of business-to-government IT solutions, Insight Public Sector understands the unique challenges facing public agencies. With over 3,500 professionals and 3,000+ technical certifications, Insight offers decades of government IT experience, making us your one-stop-shop for modernizing technology while keeping security at top of mind. Find out how you can achieve more with Insight’s modern technology services and solutions offered to participating agencies of OMNIA Partners.

