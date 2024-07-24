From Legacy to Legendary: Modernization in Government IT
Maintaining security while modernizing technology within state and local government agencies can be a balancing act. How do you maintain security without keeping technology up-to-date? On the other side, how do you utilize modern technology and update your systems without experiencing gaps in security?
Continue reading to explore the benefits of creating a comprehensive modernization strategy instead of ad hoc solutions!
Legacy Systems vs. Modern IT Infrastructure
Pitfalls of legacy systems
- Prone to security risks
- Limited scalability
- Increased maintenance costs
- Less integration capabilities
Benefits of modern IT infrastructure
- Enhanced cybersecurity
- Scalable and adaptable
- Reduced overhead costs
- Seamless integrations
Trends to watch for in government IT modernization
- Intelligent edge
- Infrastructure
- Data center
- Storage as a Service
ROI from Modernization
- 15–35% savings on infrastructure year-over-year
- 30–50% lower application maintenance & running costs
- 74% lower costs on hardware, software and staff
- 10% improvement in application operational efficiency
- 14% boost in annual revenue
Modernize safely with the right partner
As one of the leading national providers of business-to-government IT solutions, Insight Public Sector understands the unique challenges facing public agencies. With over 3,500 professionals and 3,000+ technical certifications, Insight offers decades of government IT experience.
