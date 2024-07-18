The need for transparency and accountability at all levels of government has never been greater. In this guide, you’ll learn how to capture, search, and produce records from complex electronic data sources like your agency’s website, social media profiles, and internal chat platforms, in just a few clicks.

Transparency is essential for building trust between the public and your government agency. Nevertheless, creating, managing, and producing compliant records from complex digital sources is presenting new recordkeeping challenges. As more government agencies undergo modernization initiatives and adopt social media and internal chat platforms, the complexity and variety of data subject to open records requests is growing exponentially. This dynamic recordkeeping environment demands a new approach.

Download the guide and learn how to:

Overcome the unique challenges of managing electronic records

Quickly produce records from online data sources

Ensure your electronic data archiving practices meet regulatory standards

Choose the right digital archiving solution for your agency

To download the Tips and Tricks Guide, click here.